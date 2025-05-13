Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela wrap shoot schedule for Anurag Basu’s ‘Aashiqui 3’, share selfie

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela have wrapped up shooting for one of the schedules of Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Aashiqui 3, they announced on Tuesday, dropping a selfie from the sets.

“Long but a very fulfilling Schedule Wrap. #Diwali2025,” Kartik captioned the selfie with Sreeleela on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the upcoming film. “LETS GOOO! diwali come faster,” one of them wrote. “They are looking so cute together,” another netizen commented, gushing over the two actors.

Back in April, Kartik and Sreeleela were shooting for the upcoming Anurag Basu directorial in Dooars, Gangtok and Darjeeling.

In February, Kartik shared a teaser of the upcoming instalment in the Aashiqui franchise featuring Sreeleela. However, the title wasn’t revealed.

The video introduced Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Kartik’s love interest in the upcoming film. It shows Kartik in a rugged avatar, with long hair and beard. He appears as a rockstar, who plays the guitar and croons the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a crowd.

In the next scene, Sreeleela and Kartik are seen riding a bike. We also see them sitting outside a cabin in the woods as Kartik plays the guitar and Sreeleela rests her head on his shoulder. Another scene shows them spending time together on top of a trailer.

Aashiqui 3 is set to hit theatres this Diwali.