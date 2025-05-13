MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela wrap shoot schedule for Anurag Basu’s ‘Aashiqui 3’, share selfie

Back in April, Kartik and Sreeleela were shooting for the upcoming Anurag Basu directorial in Gangtok and Darjeeling

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.05.25, 06:10 PM
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in the teaser of Anurag Basu's upcoming film

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in the teaser of Anurag Basu's upcoming film Instagram

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela have wrapped up shooting for one of the schedules of Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Aashiqui 3, they announced on Tuesday, dropping a selfie from the sets.

“Long but a very fulfilling Schedule Wrap. #Diwali2025,” Kartik captioned the selfie with Sreeleela on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the upcoming film. “LETS GOOO! diwali come faster,” one of them wrote. “They are looking so cute together,” another netizen commented, gushing over the two actors.

Back in April, Kartik and Sreeleela were shooting for the upcoming Anurag Basu directorial in Dooars, Gangtok and Darjeeling.

In February, Kartik shared a teaser of the upcoming instalment in the Aashiqui franchise featuring Sreeleela. However, the title wasn’t revealed.

The video introduced Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut as Kartik’s love interest in the upcoming film. It shows Kartik in a rugged avatar, with long hair and beard. He appears as a rockstar, who plays the guitar and croons the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a crowd.

In the next scene, Sreeleela and Kartik are seen riding a bike. We also see them sitting outside a cabin in the woods as Kartik plays the guitar and Sreeleela rests her head on his shoulder. Another scene shows them spending time together on top of a trailer.

Aashiqui 3 is set to hit theatres this Diwali.

RELATED TOPICS

Aashiqui 3 Kartik Aaryan Sreeleela
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Pacem in Terris’: Peace on Earth – it may be happening

India, Pakistan, Ukraine, even China back down – has Trump’s madness somehow nudged the world toward peace?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Quote left Quote right

When the sindoor of our sisters and daughters was removed, we crushed the terrorists

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT