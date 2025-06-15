‘The film transformed me’: Kartik Aaryan on first anniversary of ‘Chandu Champion’

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday said that his 2024 film Chandu Champion will always hold a special place in his heart because it transformed him mentally and physically.

The actor penned a note after the biopic, directed by Kabir Khan, completed one year of its release and was selected for a screening at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival.

“One Year Of #ChanduChampion and Woke up to this news as Chandu Champion has been selected at the prestigious 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. Chandu Champion will always hold a special place in my heart- not just because it has earned so many accolades, honours, and immense love both in India and on global platforms- but because it transformed me, both mentally and physically, forever,” the 34-year-old actor wrote in his note on Instagram.

“Portraying India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Padma Shri Murlikant Petkar, on the big screen remains one of the most honourable and incredible achievements of my life. I hope this champion journey never stops,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude to director Kabir Khan, Kartik said, “Thank you, Kabir sir and Sajid sir, for trusting me with this film. And heartfelt gratitude to the audience for always standing by my side in every decision I make.”

In Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan plays India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, who joined the Indian army to hone his skills in a bid to represent India at the Olympics.

Kartik is currently shooting for Dharma Productions-backed romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. He also has Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.