MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 May 2025

Kartik Aaryan begins Europe leg of 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri' shoot

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

PTI Published 22.05.25, 09:41 AM
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan File picture

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to start the Europe shoot schedule of his film "Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri".

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

In the clip, Aaryan is seen wearing a jacket with the snake on the back, referring to his character in one of his upcoming films, "Nagzilla".

"NaagZilla ka Hoodie pehen ke. Aashiqui vaala guitar leke. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri shoot karne. Main chala Ray," Aaryan wrote in the caption.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of "Fukrey" fame will direct "Nagzilla".

The actor will next be seen in the untitled musical love story directed by Anurag Basu.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri Naagzilla Aashiqui3 Kartik Aaryan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Month after carnage, Pahalgam phantoms continue to elude security forces in Kashmir

The jagged terrain is an ugly reminder of how the jungle warfare tactics, adopted by a few groups of battle-hardened militants, are laying bare the limits of advanced technology, including drones and helicopters
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement regarding the Golden Dome missile defense shield next to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Beijing is concerned about the missile defence shield, it carries offensive implications

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT