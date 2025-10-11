‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ beats ‘Saiyaara’ to become second-highest grosser of 2025

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has crossed the lifetime collection of Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara to become the second-highest grossing Indian film at the domestic box office in 2025.

Written, directed and headlined by Shetty, the Kannada-language folk action drama has collected Rs 359.75 crore nett in India in nine days, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda-starrer romance drama had earned Rs 329.2 crore nett during its theatrical run earlier this year.

Vicky Kaushal-led period drama Chhaava remains the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 with a collection of Rs 601.54 crore nett.

Kantara: Chapter 1 began its box office journey on October 2 with a collection of Rs 61.85 crore nett on Day 1. During its four-day opening weekend, the film earned Rs 225.25 crore nett. The first week collection of the Rishab Shetty directorial stood at Rs 337.4 crore nett in all languages.

The second week in theatres began with a collection of Rs 22.35 crore nett, taking the total earnings of the film to Rs 359.75 crore nett.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned Rs 115.75 crore nett in Hindi, Rs 114.70 crore nett in Kannada, Rs 66.8 crore nett in Telugu, Rs 34 crore nett in Tamil and Rs 28.5 crore nett in Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which hit theatres alongside Kantara: Chapter 1, has minted Rs 43.35 crore nett in India so far. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3, on the other hand, has earned Rs 110.8 crore nett in 23 days.