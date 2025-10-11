Ahsaas Channa-starrer ‘Greater Kalesh’ to drop on Netflix this month

Mismatched actress Ahsaas Channa is set to headline an upcoming Netflix comedy film, Greater Kalesh, which will drop on the streamer on October 17.

The film marks Terribly Tiny Tales’ (TTT) first-ever Netflix special.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced under the banner of Collective Artists Network, the film is directed by Aditya Chandok.

Greater Kalesh follows Twinkle Handa (Channa), who returns home to surprise her family on Diwali, only to discover that the real surprise awaits behind the door. Between shattered utensils, buried secrets, and a house on the brink of being lost, the film explores the messy yet heartfelt dynamics of a family rediscovering itself amid the festive chaos.

Anuj Gosalia, founder and CEO of TTT, said the release is a milestone for the storytelling platform. “Greater Kalesh is more than just a film; it’s a piece of our heart... To see something born from our world of tiny tales find a home on Netflix and reach audiences across the world is truly a full-circle moment for us,” Gosalia said in a statement.

“It’s a proud moment to see a TTT story, born from within the collective ecosystem, find its home on Netflix. To see this homegrown story reach a global audience through Netflix feels truly special — and what better time than Diwali to share it,” Vijay Subramaniam, founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, added.

The ensemble cast also includes Poojan Chhabra, Supriya Shukla, and Happy Ranajit.