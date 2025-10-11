Manoj Bajpayee, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, others wish Amitabh Bachchan on his 83rd birthday

Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Varma and Kriti Sanon were among the several Bollywood celebrities who wished veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on his 83rd birthday on Saturday.

Sharing a glimpse from the latest episode of the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Farhan Akhtar, who attended the show with his father Javed Akhtar, wished Bachchan on his special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy birthday, Amit uncle. What a pleasure and privilege it was to be with you on your birthday. Listening to you and dad reminisce about your life and times together was an absolute treat,” Farhan wrote on Instagram.

Gangs of Wasseypur actor Manoj Bajpayee, who shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Arakshan and Satyagraha, extended his good wishes. “You planted the seed of acting in me. Thank you, Amit ji, for inspiring an entire generation. Wishing you good health, happiness and prosperity. Happy birthday, sir.”

Actor Ajay Devgn recalled his experience of directing Bachchan in the film Runway 34. “The toughest task was saying ‘cut’ when Sir delivered a shot… Happy Birthday, Amit Ji,” Devgn wrote.

“Happy Bachchan day to all, especially @amitabhbachchan sir,” actor Vijay Varma posted on Instagram.

Prabhas, who acted alongside Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD, took to Instagram stories to wish the veteran actor. “Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan sir. It's a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you.”

Sharing a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, actress Kriti Sanon wrote, “Happiest birthday, sir! Your legacy, talent and warmth continue to inspire us all.”

“Happy birthday to the reigning and forever rockstar @SrBachchan.. May u have many more reasons to smile and laugh this year,” wrote his Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Kajol.

“You certainly deserve all the success. We the nation, need you, want you & wish you a healthy long life, stay forever young,” actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha wrote on X. The two shared screen space in films like Naseeb and Kaala Patthar.