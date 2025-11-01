Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for ‘Naagzilla’ on first anniversary of ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 3’

Actor Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for his upcoming creature-comedy film Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand, the actor announced on Saturday, sharing a picture from the puja ceremony.

Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, is set to release on August 14, 2026.

In the photo, Kartik, looks dapper in a white shirt as he poses with a clapperboard.

Kartik’s post also marked the one-year anniversary of the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

“1 Year of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Day 1 of #Naagzilla. Har Har Mahadev. 14th August 2026,” Kartik wrote on X alongside on X.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Naagzilla follows a mystical being from Naag Lok as it faces an unprecedented threat, blending ancient serpentine legends with modern chaos in the first chapter of a high-concept creature comedy trilogy.

“The first chapter in a high-concept creature comedy trilogy, where ancient serpentine legends intertwine with modern chaos, a mystical being emerges from Naag Lok to confront an unprecedented threat, marking the beginning of an epic saga,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for Sameer Vidwans’ Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Also starring Ananya Panday, the film is set to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.

Kartik also has Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled romance musical drama, co-starring Sreeleela, in the pipeline.