Watch Kartik Aaryan groove to ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ at Coldplay's Mumbai concert

Actor Kartik Aaryan attended British rock band Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai recently, he said, sharing a video on Instagram.

In the video, Kartik is seen grooving along with the crowd to the band’s 2014 chartbuster A Sky Full of Stars.

“Sky Full Of Stars In My College Campus 🤙🏻Pure Magic ✨,” the actor wrote on social media.

Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts marked their return to India nine years after their 2016 performance at the Global Citizen Festival in the city. The band performed at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21.

The Chandu Champion actor also shared a photo and videos from the concert on his Instagram story.

Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin gave shoutouts to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan during the Mumbai concerts, attended by numerous celebrities, including Mrunal Thakur, Shreya Ghoshal, Suhana Khan, Kusha Kapila and Patralekhaa.

Coldplay’s Mumbai shows were filled with several unforgettable moments — from Martin asking the meaning of “Jai Shri Ram” to him singing 2024’s We Pray with Jasleen Royal.

The band is headed to Ahmedabad, where it will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26. Billed as Coldplay’s “biggest ever show”, the January 26 concert will be streamed live from Ahmedabad across India on Disney+ Hotstar.

The shows are part of Coldplay’s The Music of the Spheres World Tour, their eighth concert tour, which seeks to promote their ninth and tenth studio albums, Music of the Spheres (2021) and Moon Music (2024), respectively. The tour began at the National Stadium of Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to conclude at London's Wembley Stadium on September 8 this year.

Kartik is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which amassed Rs 422.31 crore nett globally following its release on November 1.