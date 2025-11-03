Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ to release in December

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s upcoming romance drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will hit screens on 25 December, Kartik announced on Monday.

The film was previously slated to release in theatres on 13 February, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am coming again !!This time Christmas 25th December,” Kartik wrote on X alongside a new poster of the film. The poster features Kartik carrying Ananya on his back as they share a laugh on a sunlit street. Kartik, dressed in a vibrant pink shirt and dark sunglasses, flashes a wide smile, while Ananya, in a casual summery outfit, beams with happiness.

The film’s title, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, appears in a heart-shaped design, with the release date—25th December 2025—highlighted below.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri will follow the love story of Kartik’s Ray and Ananya’s Rumi.

Ananya had previously shared screen space with Kartik in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

The film is jointly produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta from Dharma Productions, alongside Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora for Namah Pictures.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

Kartik is currently shooting for Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s upcoming creature-comedy film Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand. Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, is set to release on August 14, 2026.

Kartik also has Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled romance musical drama, co-starring Sreeleela, in the pipeline.