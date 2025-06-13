Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapur dies of cardiac arrest at the age of 53

Actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, businessman Sanjay Kapur, died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 53 in London on Thursday, his friend and business consultant Suhel Seth said in a statement.

Sanjay collapsed during a polo match, apparently after swallowing a honeybee, as per media reports.

Sharing the news of Sanjay’s demise with fans on X, Suhel wrote, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar…Om Shanti.”

Sunjay’s last post on X was about the tragic Air India plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Shortly after, netizens expressed their condolences online. Reacting with disbelief, a fan remarked, “He tweeted few hours ago about the plane crash! Really sad.” Still processing the news, another fan commented, “But he was perfectly healthy, a polo player. How heart attack? It’s baffling. Om Shanti.”

Sanjay and Karisma tied the knot in 2003. However, their relationship began to fall apart over time, and they separated in 2014. The divorce was finalised two years later, in 2016.

Prior to his marriage with Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur was wed to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani.

After his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev, who was earlier married to American hotelier Vikram Chatwal, son of hospitality magnate Sant Singh Chatwal.

The businessman and the actress share two children — a daughter, Samaira, and a son, Kiaan.