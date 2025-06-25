Karisma Kapoor is all smiles with Saif Ali Khan in throwback photo posted by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished sister Karisma Kapoor on her 51st birthday on Wednesday with a throwback photo, also featuring Saif Ali Khan. In the photo, Karisma is all smiles in Saif’s company.

“This is my most favourite picture of you both To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe…It’s been a tough year for us …but you know what …as they say tough times don’t last …the toughest sisters do…To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend …Happy birthday My Lolo,” Kareena wrote in her note on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, several industry friends including Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kubbra Sait, extended their wishes to Karisma.

The sisters’ close friend Malaika Arora also commented on the post. “Love u Lolo,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Karisma’s ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 53 in London during a polo match, apparently after swallowing a honeybee, as per media reports.

Sanjay and Karisma tied the knot in 2003. However, their relationship began to fall apart over time, and they separated in 2014. The divorce was finalised two years later, in 2016.

Karisma Kapoor began her Bollywood career in 1991 at the age of 17 and quickly rose to fame through the ‘90s and early 2000s with hits like Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai and Fiza. In 2024, Karisma and Kareena made their first-ever television appearance together in the fourth episode of Kapil Sharma-hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2.

Karisma was last seen as a judge on Sony Entertainment Television’s reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 4. Kareena is set to star opposite Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Daayra.