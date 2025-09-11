MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kareena Kapoor dances to ‘Fevicol Se’ at Birmingham event, leaves fans divided

On the work front, the actress is set to star opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film ‘Daayra’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.09.25, 01:13 PM
kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor in Birmingham Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s viral Fevicol Se dance at a Birmingham event has drawn mixed reactions from fans back in India, with some praising her moves and others calling it an ‘embarrassing’ act in foreign land.

The Bollywood actress attended a jewellery store launch event in Birmingham, UK, as a special guest. She made a head-turning appearance at the event in a dazzling silver-sequined sari designed by Manish Malhotra.

A massive crowd cheered and clapped for the actress while she performed the famous number from the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 2.

While a section of fans on social media loved her energy, many said she looked ‘awkward’.

An X user wrote, “Poor Kareena looks awkward trying hard to perform,” while another remarked, “Love her, but this is embarrassing.”

Some of her fans have come out in Kareena’s support amid the online debate.

“But you won’t say it’s awkward when SRK performs his vintage songs with the iconic open arms… or does Jhoome Jo Pathaaan… Why is it odd that she’s recreating her popular song? She’s a brand. Part of her job. Made her the star,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

On the work front, Kareena last appeared in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (2024) alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

The actress is set to star opposite Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Daayra.

Kareena Kapoor Birmingham Jewellery Dance Salman Khan
