Karan Wahi dismisses wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget: ‘Fake news’

Television actor Karan Wahi on Wednesday dismissed rumours about his wedding with co-actor Jennifer Winget, calling the speculation unfounded.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Wahi described the claims as “fake news”. “Thank you for checking with me. Do not know where this came from, but it is not true,” he told The Indian Express.

Wahi also took to Instagram to react to the online chatter. “Free ki PR ke liye Shukriya,” he wrote alongside a prayer hand emoji.

Instagram

Wahi and Winget first worked together in the 2007 show Dill Mill Gaye, where Wahi played Dr Siddhant Modi and Winget essayed the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta.

Fourteen years later, they reunited in the 2024 web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, portraying love interests Anushka Raisinghani and Virat Choudhary.

Wahi spoke about his thoughts on marriage during an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast last year. “Koshish kar raha hu. Iss saal ho jayegi shayad (I am trying, maybe it will happen this year),” he had said.

“I think 35 tak kar leni chahiye. Kyuki uske baad na aap khud mai hi zyada alag ho jaate ho ki aapko badalna bada mushkil ho jayega,” the actor added.

On the work front, Winget will next appear in an upcoming Netflix series directed by Rensil D'Silva, which also marks Parineeti Chopra’s OTT debut. The cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sumeet Vyas.

Wahi, meanwhile, is set to feature alongside Surbhi Jyoti in the show Seven And A Half Dates.