Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra locks horns with Rajat Dalal

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal are set to clash on New Year’s Eve, a promo shared by the makers revealed.

The drama unfolds during a unique task designed to test contestants’ endurance. Housemates are required to torture each other to earn points, but the situation escalates when Karan targets Rajat. Declaring he would trim Rajat’s beard as part of the challenge, Karan ignored Rajat’s discomfort and proceeded to cut parts of his beard.

The act left Rajat visibly upset, but he initially attempted to stay composed. However, the situation escalated when Rajat stormed off. When Rajat got his turn during the task, he retaliated by unapologetically throwing a bucket of mud on Karan’s face. This act of revenge ignited a fiery exchange between the two.

“Gharwaalon ke bartav ko dekh Kangana Ranaut ghar mein lagaayegi Emergency. 🔥 ,” Colors TV wrote on X alongside the 20-second-long promo.

This altercation comes hot on the heels of another emotional showdown involving Karan Veer Mehra. In last night’s episode, he had a verbal spat with fellow contestant Vivian Dsena. What began as a conversation about the meaning of friendship escalated into a full-blown argument. Vivian accused Karan of being ambiguous about their bond. Karan, in turn, dismissed the idea that they were ever best friends, claiming their so-called bond was built on assumptions rather than genuine connection.