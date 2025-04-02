Karan Johar names five on-screen women he wishes to dine with, Kareena’s Poo on the list

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday expressed his desire to dine with five of the most iconic on-screen women — Poo, Miranda Priestly, Tanya McQuoid, Moira Rose, and Victoria Ratcliffe — whom he described as “high-camp gorgeous divas”.

Johar shared a collage featuring Kareena Kapoor’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Catherine O’Hara’s Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek, Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid and Parker Posey’s Victoria Ratliff from The White Lotus, expressing his desire to invite them over for dinner.

“Want to have a dinner and only call these high-camp gorgeous divas,” Karan Johar wrote on Instagram stories alongside the collage.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played the popular character Pooja aka Poo from Karan Johar’s 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, responded to the latter’s post. She shared the story on her official Instagram handle, responding, “Only KJo can do this, Make this happen let’s do it.”

Released on December 14, 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. It was a major commercial success, grossing approximately Rs 119.29 crore worldwide, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.

Karan has several production ventures lined up for this year, including Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil and Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2.

Recently, Karan announced that he is set to collaborate with Kartik Aaryan for a Dharma Productions-backed romantic comedy titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.