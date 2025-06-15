Father’s Day 2025: Karan Johar, Kajol, Kiara Advani celebrate with never-before-seen pictures

Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Kajol, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiara Advani shared throwback photos with their dads to mark Father’s Day on Sunday. Actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sonali Bendre thanked their husbands for being great fathers to their kids on the day, dropping never-before-seen photos. Here’s a look.

Kajol paid tribute to her late father, actor-director Shomu Mukherjee, crediting him for her unapologetic confidence. “Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance... here’s to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me. He used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter,” she wrote alongside a photo with her father, who passed away in 2008.

Kiara Advani penned a note for her father, Jagdeep Advani, and father-in-law Sunil Malhotra, thanking them for their support. She also shared a special message for husband Sidharth Malhotra, with whom she is expecting her first child. “To my husband, who’s about to become a dad, I already know our child is the luckiest,” she wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra celebrated the day by thanking his father, former Merchant Navy captain Sunil Malhotra, for shaping his values. “So much of who I am today is because of everything you’ve done and stood for. The values you lived by, the strength you showed, and the quiet wisdom in your actions - they built the foundation of my life. Thank you for being my first hero, my silent guide, and the reason I strive to be better every day,” Sidharth wrote in his post.

Farhan Akhtar posted then-and-now pictures with his father, veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar to celebrate the day. “Imbibing from the best since 1974. Happy Father’s Day pa,” Farhan captioned his post on Instagram.

Sharing photos of son Yash and daughter Roohi, director-producer Karan Johar said that his decision to be a single parent has been “emotionally satisfying” and “an answer to every prayer to the Universe”.

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a childhood picture with her father, Ahsan Hydari, alongside a recent snap. She also thanked her mother Vidya Rao for fulfilling all her hairstyle demands as a child.

Anushka Sharma posted a photo of a Father’s Day card signed by her daughter Vamika for Virat Kohli. In her post, Anushka also thanked her father Ajay Kumar Sharma for his love and support.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared photos with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, expressing appreciation for all their “candid conversations, laughs, arguments and cricket talks”. Varun also gave a shoutout to all the new dads.

Sonali Bendre paid tribute to both her father, Jit Bendre, and husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl. “Happy Father’s Day to the amazing fathers that I know,” she wrote in a note.

Madhuri Dixit shared photos of husband Dr. Shriram Nene with their sons Arin and Ryan. In her post, she described a father’s love as “a child’s greatest strength”.

Pushpa star Allu Arjun shared a photo with his father, veteran producer Allu Aravind. “Happy Father’s Day to my God,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.