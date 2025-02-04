Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ first successful love story of 2025: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday heaped praise on Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s upcoming romcom Loveyapa, calling it “hugely entertaining” and “2025’s first successful love story”.

Lauding the film’s “magical and endearing leads” in an Instagram post, Karan added, “Loveyapa talks to the Tech and App obsessed Gen Z with a love story that is hugely entertaining and makes solid points with brevity and precision...it's what you genuinely call a great time at the movies. You will fall in love with all the characters (terrific ensemble).”

Karan also commended the film’s director Advait Chandan for “bringing pace, relentless energy, humour, emotion and solid storytelling to the fore.”

“Congratulations to Madhu Mantena, Shrishti Behl and the entire cast and crew of the best popcorn ride I have had at the movies in a while,” Karan signed off.

Loveyapa follows the ups and downs of modern relationships as Baani (Khushi) and Gaurav (Junaid) face an unconventional test — Baani’s father (Ashutosh Rana) asks them to exchange phones to prove their trust and commitment before marriage.

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, the upcoming film is slated to release on February 7. Loveyapa is presented by Zee Studios.

While Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 Netflix film The Archies, Junaid started out in the film industry with 2024's Maharaj alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.

Khushi is also set to star opposite Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Netflix’s upcoming romance drama Nadaaniyan.