Karan Johar breaks silence on drastic weight loss: ‘I’m in the pink of my health’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has broken his silence on the speculation around his dramatic weight loss, putting to rest internet rumours linking his transformation to the use of Ozempic — the controversial diabetes drug that is said to cause drastic weight loss.

In an Instagram Live session on Thursday, the Dharma Productions head assured fans that his health was in top shape. “I’m in the pink of my health. I’ve never been better,” he said.

Johar, who has been the subject of social media chatter over his leaner frame, denied taking any shortcuts. The 51-year-old director shared that it was a combination of portion control, dietary discipline and regular physical activity that helped him drop the kilos.

“It started with me discovering that I needed to correct my blood levels,” he said. What followed was a strict regimen — one meal a day and a carefully curated diet.

He also made time for physical activity, adding swimming and paddleball to his routine to keep the calorie count in check. While being transparent about his fitness journey, the filmmaker also advised caution. He urged fans not to follow fad diets or medication trends blindly and instead seek professional guidance tailored to their individual health needs.

On the professional front, Johar's Dharma Productions is set to return to cinemas with Kesari Chapter 2, releasing on April 18. The historical drama features Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles.

Up next from the Dharma stable are Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Dhadak 2, headlined by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.