Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ release postponed to October

The theatrical release of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming romance drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been postponed to October 2, the makers said on Monday.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film was previously slated to release on September 12.

“Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari - ‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin...Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!’#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025,” makers Dharma Productions wrote, sharing a new poster of the film.

Set against a glittering golden backdrop, the poster features Varun as ‘Sunny Sanskari’, dressed in a cream embroidered outfit and flashing a cheerful smile with folded hands.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta are producing the romantic comedy, with Shashank Khaitan also backing the film under his banner, Mentor Disciple Films.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Varun recently completed shooting for Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2, an upcoming sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film. He will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain alongside Pooja Hegde.

Janhvi wrapped up the shooting for Param Sundari recently. Also starring Sidharth Malhotra, the Tushar Jalota directorial is slated to hit theatres on August 1.