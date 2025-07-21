‘Watch at your own risk’: Uorfi Javed looks almost unrecognisable after filler removal

Internet personality Uorfi Javed looked almost unrecognisable — with swollen lips and red cheeks — after getting her facial fillers dissolved, a procedure she documented in an Instagram video shared on Sunday.

“Please watch this video at your own risk,” Uorfi said at the start of the clip, which shows the immediate aftermath of the procedure, including inflammation and facial swelling.

In the post, Uorfi said she opted for the reversal after noticing that her lip fillers were “misplaced” and causing a misalignment. “No this is not a filter, I decided to get my fillers dissolved as they were every misplaced. I will get them again but naturally,” she wrote.

“I’m not saying no to fillers at all. Dissolving is painful. Also it’s very very important you go to a good doctor for fillers, all these doctors with fancy clinics know nothing,” the winner of Prime Video’s reality show The Traitors added.

Fillers are cosmetic injectables used to enhance features such as lips and smooth out wrinkles. Uorfi said she plans to get new fillers in a more natural way after two to three weeks.

Dr Rickson Pereira, the dermatologist who performed the procedure, responded to concerns about her swollen appearance. “Swelling after dissolving fillers is completely normal and temporary. It typically subsides within a few days, and she’s going to be absolutely fine,” he wrote in a comment on her post. “Proud of her for choosing authenticity and transparency.”

The video drew mixed reactions online. While a section of users criticised Uorfi’s decision to undergo cosmetic treatments, others praised her for posting unedited footage and offering a glimpse into the physical toll of such procedures.