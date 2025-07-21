Karan Johar praises ‘Saiyaara’ for rekindling romance on the big screen: ‘Love is back’

Karan Johar on Monday heaped praise on debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama Saiyaara, calling it a love story that has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love all over again.

Celebrating its box office success as a moment of ‘immense joy’, he said, “I don’t remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film …. Tears flowing.”

Crediting the studio for bringing love back to the movies and the industry, Karan added, “Proudest that my Alma mater @yrf has bought love back!!! Back to the movies (sic)Adi I love you and feel so proud to say that I am a YRF student for life.”

Saiyaara marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films.

Congratulating Mohit for making the best film of his career, Karan further added, “Am blown away by his storytelling , his craft and his magnificent use of music… the music is not just a pillar but a character in this film.”

Welcoming Ahaan to the movies, Karan said, “What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular.”

Calling Aneet ‘gorgeous’ , Karan added that her silences, vulnerability and strength moved him to tears.

“My congratulations to the entire music and technical team of #saiyaara .. ( special mention to the brilliant editing team) and a special shout out to the casting queen @shanoosharmarahihai .Love you Shanoo,” the 53-year-old filmmaker signed off.

Reacting to the post, Mohit Suri wrote, “Thank you so much Karan.” Shanoo Sharma commented, “You’re the Best! I love you right back.”

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.

Son of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday, Ahaan served as an assistant director on YRF’s Netflix series The Railway Men. Aneet Padda made her acting debut with the 2022 film Salaam Venky. She also starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don’t Cry.