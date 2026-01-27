‘Love Jewish people’: Kanye West apologises for antisemitic remarks, blames brain condition

American rapper-songwriter Kanye West has apologised for his alleged antisemitic and offensive comments, stating he has been undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder after “a four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour”.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people. One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall – that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience,” added West, who is also known as rapper Ye.

In his full page apology, titled To those I've Hurt, issued to the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Ye said his comments had made him a ‘persona non grata’ in Hollywood.

West’s statement comes ahead of the January 30 release of his upcoming album Bully.

The musician said he had “hit rock bottom a few months ago and the situation became increasingly unsustainable”. The rapper attributed his alleged pro-Hitler comments to his brain condition, which he said was not properly diagnosed until 2023. However, it was only in 2025, when he experienced a four-month manic episode, that he sought medical help.

“That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis,” added West, crediting his wife, Australian architect-performance artist Bianca Censori, for encouraging him to seek help for his condition.

“Having bipolar disorder is a notable state of constant mental illness. When you go into a manic episode, you are ill at that point. When you are not in an episode, you are completely 'normal'. And that’s when the wreckage from the illness hits the hardest. Hitting rock bottom a few months ago, my wife encouraged me to finally get help. I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home. With love, Ye,” he concluded.