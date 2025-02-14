Kanye West, Bianca Censori are not getting divorced, says couple's representative amid split rumours

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are not getting divorced, the latter’s representative told US-based magazine The Hollywood Reporter amid rumours of their split spreading on social media Friday.

Bianca’s representative Milo Yiannopoulos debunked the rumours, claiming that the couple were in Los Angeles to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Ye (Kanye) and Bianca are in Los Angeles, preparing to celebrate Valentine’s Day together. Any announcements regarding their private life will come directly from them, not from unverified rumours in the tabloid press,” Yiannopoulos told the US-headquartered portal.

He added, “Is this the fifth or sixth time the press has falsely reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost count.”

An American news portal recently reported that a source close to the rapper has been spilling the tea, claiming that the couple are planning to split.

Earlier this month, Bianca Censori with her husband Kanye West, walked the red carpet at the 67th Grammys in a see-through nude outfit, courting controversy with her fashion choice that became a topic for memes on social media in no time.

Bianca’s outfit drew flak from netizens for alleged ‘indecency’. Later, according to media reports, the couple were escorted out of the ceremony after Censori’s outfit received severe backlash.

The couple tied the knot in December 2022. Born in Melbourne, Censori is currently Head of Architecture at Yeezy, Kanye West's clothing and apparel company. Kanye is known for songs like Gold Digger (2005), Stronger (2007), Runaway (2010), Praise God (2021) and Carnival (2024). He was nominated for best rap song at this year’s Grammy Awards.