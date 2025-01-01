MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 January 2025

Suriya wishes fans on New Year with new Retro poster

Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Nasser in pivotal roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.01.25, 02:27 PM
Suriya is set to play a former dreaded gangster in his upcoming film Retro

Suriya is set to play a former dreaded gangster in his upcoming film Retro X/ Suriya

Actor Suriya, who is set to play a reformed gangster in his upcoming film Retro, dropped a new poster of the film on Wednesday, extending his best wishes to fans on New Year.

“Happy 2025! Lots of love, lots of light and lots of happiness! #RETRO,” the actor wrote alongside the poster which features Suriya in a blue ensemble as he gazes afar while leaning against a vintage car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, known for directing films like Jigarthanda, the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and Vijay Sethupathi’s Pizza. The upcoming film, in line with Subbaraj’s previous works, reportedly explores environmental conservation.

The film's makers recently released the official teaser, which also features Pooja Hegde, who will play Suriya’s love interest in the upcoming action-thriller film.

The one-minute-37-second-long teaser kicks off with a shot of an ocean with the words “somewhere in the sea” flashing across the screen. Next, we see a gang of goons standing on either side of a building named Royal Estate. “A war…awaits for…the one,” reads the tagline of the teaser.

The film also stars Joju George, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Nasser in pivotal roles.

Suriya is also set to collaborate with filmmaker RJ Balaji for an upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 45. The film, which will feature music by A.R. Rahman, is reportedly going to be an action-thriller set in a village.

Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, directed by Siva, which features the actor in six different roles. The movie hit theatres in 10 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil on November 14.

RELATED TOPICS

Suriya Retro Pooja Hegde New Poster
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Happy New Fight: Year’s first war of words is Arvind Kejriwal vs BJP over Sangh

AAP supremo writes to RSS chief over Delhi Assembly election voter deletion and money splurge, saffron party sees red
Campbell Wilson
Quote left Quote right

Air India's global coverage will further increase in the years ahead

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT