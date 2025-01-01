Suriya wishes fans on New Year with new Retro poster

Actor Suriya, who is set to play a reformed gangster in his upcoming film Retro, dropped a new poster of the film on Wednesday, extending his best wishes to fans on New Year.

“Happy 2025! Lots of love, lots of light and lots of happiness! #RETRO,” the actor wrote alongside the poster which features Suriya in a blue ensemble as he gazes afar while leaning against a vintage car.

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, known for directing films like Jigarthanda, the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta and Vijay Sethupathi’s Pizza. The upcoming film, in line with Subbaraj’s previous works, reportedly explores environmental conservation.

The film's makers recently released the official teaser, which also features Pooja Hegde, who will play Suriya’s love interest in the upcoming action-thriller film.

The one-minute-37-second-long teaser kicks off with a shot of an ocean with the words “somewhere in the sea” flashing across the screen. Next, we see a gang of goons standing on either side of a building named Royal Estate. “A war…awaits for…the one,” reads the tagline of the teaser.

The film also stars Joju George, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Nasser in pivotal roles.

Suriya is also set to collaborate with filmmaker RJ Balaji for an upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 45. The film, which will feature music by A.R. Rahman, is reportedly going to be an action-thriller set in a village.

Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, directed by Siva, which features the actor in six different roles. The movie hit theatres in 10 languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil on November 14.