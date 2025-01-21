Box office: Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency', Abhishek Kapoor’s 'Azaad' struggle to stay afloat

Kangana Ranaut’s political drama Emergency witnessed a drop in its daily box office collections on its first Monday, as per latest trade reports.

The film, which explores the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the 1975 Emergency, has, however, outpaced Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama Azaad, which also released in theatres on January 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency earned Rs 2.5 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 3.6 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 4.25 crore nett on Sunday. However, the film’s collections fell sharply to approximately Rs 1 crore nett on Monday, taking its total earnings to Rs 11.35 crore nett within four days of release, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Emergency recorded an overall occupancy of 7.11 per cent across Hindi shows on Monday, Sacnilk reported. Morning show occupancy stood at 4.37 per cent, while evening and night shows saw a slight increase, reaching 8.93 per cent.

Directed and headlined by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency features a star-studded cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, the late Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, and Vishak Nair.

Meanwhile, Azaad, which marks the debut of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani, has struggled to make an impact at the box office. The Abhishek Kapoor-directed film opened to Rs 1.5 crore nett on its first day and earned Rs 1.3 crore nett on Day 2. On Sunday, the film saw a slight uptick with a collection of Rs 1.75 crore but experienced a steep decline on Monday, earning just Rs 0.53 crore. Its four-day total now stands at Rs 5.08 crore nett, as per Sacnilk.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad revolves around the bond between a young man (played by Aaman) and his horse. Rasha plays his love interest. The ensemble cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra and Mohit Malik.