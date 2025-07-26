Kamiya Jani, Saurabh Dwivedi and other podcasters to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Celebrity podcasters Kamiya Jani, Saurabh Dwivedi, Raj Shamani and Samdish Bhatia are set to appear as guests on Kapil Sharma-hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Netflix.

The streamer on Friday dropped a trailer of the upcoming episode featuring the online influencers. In the video, during a lighthearted exchange, podcaster Samdish is encouraged by Sunil Grover to ask him unfiltered questions. However, Sunil backtracks soon enough and quips, ‘No personal questions.’

“Gentle Reminder: No personal questions to @whosunilgrover. Watch popular podcasters Saurabh Dwivedi, Raj Shamani, Kamiya Jani, and Samdish Bhatia in the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, tomorrow at 8 pm, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premiered on June 21 with Salman Khan as the first guest of the chat show. Navjot Singh Sidhu has joined the latest season as judge alongside Archana Puran Singh and series regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

The last episode of the chat show featured Ajay Devgn and the cast of Son of Sardaar 2 — Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Kubbra Sait, and Deepak Dobriyal — as guests.

New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 drop every Saturday at 8pm.