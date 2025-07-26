MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 26 July 2025

Kamiya Jani, Saurabh Dwivedi and other podcasters to appear on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

The upcoming episode of the Netflix comedy chat show hosted by Kapil Sharma will also feature Raj Shamani and Samdish Bhatia as guests

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.07.25, 11:28 AM
Saurabh Dwivedi, Samdish Bhatia, Raj Shamani and Kamiya Jani on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Saurabh Dwivedi, Samdish Bhatia, Raj Shamani and Kamiya Jani on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Instagram

Celebrity podcasters Kamiya Jani, Saurabh Dwivedi, Raj Shamani and Samdish Bhatia are set to appear as guests on Kapil Sharma-hosted The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 on Netflix.

The streamer on Friday dropped a trailer of the upcoming episode featuring the online influencers. In the video, during a lighthearted exchange, podcaster Samdish is encouraged by Sunil Grover to ask him unfiltered questions. However, Sunil backtracks soon enough and quips, ‘No personal questions.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gentle Reminder: No personal questions to @whosunilgrover. Watch popular podcasters Saurabh Dwivedi, Raj Shamani, Kamiya Jani, and Samdish Bhatia in the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, tomorrow at 8 pm, only on Netflix,” reads the caption on Instagram.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premiered on June 21 with Salman Khan as the first guest of the chat show. Navjot Singh Sidhu has joined the latest season as judge alongside Archana Puran Singh and series regulars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.

The last episode of the chat show featured Ajay Devgn and the cast of Son of Sardaar 2 — Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, Kubbra Sait, and Deepak Dobriyal — as guests.

New episodes of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 drop every Saturday at 8pm.

RELATED TOPICS

The Great Indian Kapil Show Kamiya Jani Raj Shamani Kapil Sharma Podcasters Netflix
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pak foreign minister meets Marco Rubio, Congress flags ‘abject failure of Indian diplomacy’

In Washington, Ishaq Dar says Islamabad has ‘no issue’ with terrorist tag for TRF; Jairam Ramesh says Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s friendship with US President Donald Trump is is proving hollow
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the party's OBC Leadership - 'Bhagidari Nyay Mahasammelan', at Talkatora Stadium, in New Delhi, Friday, July 25, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I committed one mistake. I did not protect the OBC section the way I should have

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT