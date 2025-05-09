‘Art can wait’: Kamal Haasan postpones ‘Thug Life’ audio launch amid India-Pak tension

The audio launch for Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life has been postponed in the wake of escalating tension between India and Pakistan, he said on Friday.

The 70-year-old actor issued a statement titled “Art can wait. India comes first”, urging for restraint and reflection during what he described as a time of “quiet solidarity”.

“In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life, originally planned for the 16th of May,” Kamal said in the statement.

“As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. A new date will be announced at a later, more appropriate time. At this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation. As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity. Celebration must make way for reflection,” the statement further read.

The announcement comes in the wake of tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and triggered a diplomatic crisis between the two neighbouring nations.

Thug Life is among the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, marking a collaboration between Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 38 years. The film also stars Trisha, Silambarasan, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Nasser and Abhirami.

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has composed the music for the film with cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Thug Life is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies.