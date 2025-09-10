Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah: Chapter 1 --- Chandra’ hits Rs 200-mark globally

Lokah: Chapter 1 --- Chandra, Malayalam cinema's first-ever female superhero film, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally, becoming the fourth highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time. The film achieved this milestone within just 13 days of its release.

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy in lead roles.

With this success, Kalyani Priyadarshan became the first female lead in Malayalam cinema to headline a Rs 200 crore grosser. Lokah: Chapter 1 --- Chandra also emerged as the second Malayalam film to hit this benchmark in 2025, after Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan.

According to trade reports, Lokah earned over Rs 64 crore in Kerala alone and nearly Rs 100 crore from overseas markets. Combined with collections from other territories, the film’s global tally crossed the Rs 200 crore threshold on the 13th day.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Lokah earned Rs 54.7 crore nett in Week 1. The second weekend added Rs 27.8 crore nett to the collection.

On its second Monday, Lokah earned Rs 5.9 crore nett, followed by Rs 5.25 crore nett on Tuesday, taking the total domestic collection so far to Rs 93.65 crore nett.

The film’s ensemble cast includes Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan and Nithya Shri in supporting roles.