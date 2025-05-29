Kajol’s ‘Maa’ trailer hints at connection with Ajay Devgn’s 2024 horror drama ‘Shaitaan’

Kajol and Kherin Sharma’s mother-daughter duo battle sinister forces in the fictional village of Chandarpur in Maa trailer, dropped by production banner Devgn Films on Thursday.

The two-minute-24-second-long video opens with Kajol and Kherin driving through a shadowy forest as the latter complains of a stomach ache. Their journey is interrupted when a mysterious little girl suddenly crashes into their car. Soon after, they arrive at a sprawling, eerie bungalow. Kajol, visibly unsettled, warns her daughter not to wander off alone without informing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension mounts when a village girl named Dipu offers to show Kherin a haunted location. Dipu’s sudden disappearance sparks panic and suspicion, with villagers turning against Kajol and her daughter.

Actor Ronit Bose Roy appears as an authoritative local figure, revealing that several young girls from the village have gone missing over the past four months.

As the police launch an investigation, Kajol begins to unravel the terrifying truth behind the haunted forest. Jarring visuals of tree branches ensnaring her and snapping her limbs add to the horror of the narrative.

Kajol’s character embodies fierce maternal resilience, vowing to protect her daughter at all costs.

The trailer also teases a connection to Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Jyotika’s 2024 supernatural thriller Shaitaan. In the film, Madhavan essays the role of an evil sorcerer who gains control over young girls through trickery and then abducts them for a grand sacrifice, which if fulfilled will amplify his powers.

Maa is directed by Vishal Furia. The supernatural thriller is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande for Devgn Films and Jio Studios, respectively. The film, also starring actor Indraneil Sengupta, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali on June 27. The screenplay of Maa is penned by Saiwyn Quadras.

On the work front, Kajol has Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni in the pipeline. The 50-year-old actress will also star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the thriller Sarzameen.

Kajol recently visited Kolkata where she offered prayers at Dakshineswar temple during a promotional event for Maa.