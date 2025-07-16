Iranian newspaper pays tribute to Bollywood classic ‘Sholay’ ahead of its 50th anniversary

An Iranian newspaper carried a full-page feature as tribute to Ramesh Sippy’s 1975 cult classic Sholay ahead of the Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra-starrer action drama’s 50th anniversary, the consulate general of Iran in Mumbai said on Wednesday, sharing a photo of the article.

“With its unforgettable story of friendship, Sholay became a cornerstone of cinematic memory in #Iran; so much so that many Iranians still associate #Bollywood with this epic,” reads the post shared by the Iranian consulate general in Mumbai.

Often hailed as the greatest Bollywood film of all time, Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, blends action, drama and comedy. The story revolves around two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture a ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Sholay’s gripping plot, memorable dialogues, and powerful performances made it a massive hit. Its soundtrack, composed by R.D. Burman, added to its enduring legacy.

In June, an uncut version of the 1975 classic was screened at a packed open-air theatre in Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna.

The director’s cut, including the original ending as well as two deleted scenes, has been reconstructed and restored in 4k by the Film Heritage Foundation.