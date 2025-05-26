‘Maa’: Kajol channels maternal strength face-off with Ronit Bose Roy’s antagonist in new poster

Bollywood actress Kajol channels maternal strength as she confronts dark, destructive forces in the new poster of Vishal Furia’s Maa, set to hit theatres on June 27.

“Rakshak. Bhakshak. Maa. The protector. The destroyer. Trailer drops in 4 days,” wrote Kajol on Instagram on Monday, sharing the new poster of the film.

The poster shows Kajol facing off against a sinister figure played by Ronit Bose Roy, who appears almost unrecognisable in a never-seen-before avatar.

Also starring Indraneil Sengupta and Kherin Sharma, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande for Devgn Films and Jio Studios, respectively. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

The screenplay of Maa is penned by Saiwyn Quadras.

Back in March, the makers unveiled the first poster of the film, which featured Kajol holding her daughter (played by Kherin) tightly in her arms. The mother-daughter duo appear visibly distressed in the poster.

On the work front, Kajol has Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni in the pipeline. The 50-year-old actress will also star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the thriller Sarzameen.

Kajol recently visited Kolkata where she offered prayers at Dakshineswar temple during a promotional event for Maa.