Kajal Aggarwal rubbishes rumours of her death: ‘I am perfectly fine’

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has reassured fans that she is safe, days after rumours about her death in a road accident spread across the internet.

The 40-year-old actress mentioned that she is in good health and urged her fans to not believe in the hoax about her death on social media.

“I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue,” Kajal wrote on her Instagram stories.

Several reports claiming that the actress died after sustaining severe injuries in a road accident began circulating on social media recently.

“By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead,” she added.

Kajal was last seen in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, also starring Prabhas and Preity Mukhundhan. This year, she also starred in the Bollywood film Sikandar alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

The actress will be next seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 3. She is also reportedly going to feature in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part epic Ramayana in the role of Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, opposite Yash as Ravana. Ramayana also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.