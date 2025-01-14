Tamil actor Jayam Ravi changes his name to Ravi Mohan

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi changed his name to Ravi Mohan on Monday, a day before the release of his new film Kadhalikka Neramillai, also starring Nithya Menen.

The actor received the moniker ‘Jayam’ following the release of his debut film Jayam in 2003.

In a statement on social media, the 44-year-old actor shared his “transformative” decision which marks a new chapter in his life. “From this day forward, I will be known as Ravi/Ravi Mohan, a name that deeply resonates with my personal and professional aspirations. As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values, I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi,” he wrote.

The actor has also launched his own production banner Ravi Mohan Studios. “This venture represents my commitment to nurturing emerging talent and bringing profound, meaningful stories to cinema,” he mentioned.

Besides, the Brother actor also shared that he has decided to convert his fan clubs into a structured organisation called Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation in order to “give back to the people and communities that have supported him”.

“This foundation will work towards helping all those in need and making a positive impact in our society. It is my heartfelt effort to channel the love and support I have received into meaningful contributions for those who need it the most,” reads a part of his statement.

On the work front, Ravi Mohan was last seen in Brother and will soon be seen in Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's Kadhalikka Neramillai alongside Nithya Menen. He also has Sudha Kongara's upcoming yet-to-be-titled film in the pipeline.