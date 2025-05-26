MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ actress Malvika Raaj Bagga announces pregnancy

The 31-year-old actress tied the knot with entrepreneur Pranav Bagga in November 2023

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.05.25, 02:45 PM
Malvika Raaj Bagga and Pranav Bagga

Malvika Raaj Bagga and Pranav Bagga Instagram

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress Malvika Raaj Bagga and her husband Pranav Bagga are expecting their first baby.

“You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby,” the 31-year-old actress wrote on Instagram alongside the photos that feature the couple posing with a pregnancy kit.

In the photos, Malvika and Pranav twinned in white shirts and blue denims. They sported caps bearing ‘Mom’ and ‘Dad’ inscriptions. Fans and industry colleagues extended their best wishes to the couple in the comments.

Malvika and Pranav tied the knot in Goa in November, 2023.

Malvika made her acting debut with Karan Johar’s 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham where she played the younger version of Poo. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the older version of the character. She also appeared in the 2017 film Jayadev. Malvika also played a lead role in Nilesh Sahay’s 2021 action thriller Squad alongside Rinzing Denzongpa and Pooja Batra.

Pranav, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur.

