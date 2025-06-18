In pictures: K-pop star Jackson Wang tries Mumbai pani puri, meets Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff in India

K-pop rapper-singer Jackson Wang indulged in Mumbai street food, interacted with Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff, and dined at Hrithik Roshan’s home during his recent stay in the city. Here’s a look at some of his moments in India.
Wang, who landed in Mumbai on June 10 to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2, looked dapper in a mirror selfie.
The singer, a member of K-pop boy band GOT7, paid a visit to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at his residence. The two clicked a picture on the terrace of Hrithik’s house.
Wang also met Indian musicians Pritam, Hanumankind, Salim Merchant and Adnan Sami.
The 31-year-old singer clicked a selfie with fans at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.
Wang and Hrithik Roshan first met at Lollapalooza India 2023 music festival.
Wang also met with various Indian celebrities including Karan Johar, Sonu Nigam, and Tiger Shroff at Hrithik’s residence.
Wang, who recently collaborated with Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh for the music video of Buck, tasted dahi papdi, pani puri and other delicacies on Mumbai streets.
Last month, the singer wrapped up GOT7’s musical tour, NESTFEST 2025, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.