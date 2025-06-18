In pictures: K-pop star Jackson Wang tries Mumbai pani puri, meets Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff in India

K-pop rapper-singer Jackson Wang indulged in Mumbai street food, interacted with Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar and Tiger Shroff, and dined at Hrithik Roshan’s home during his recent stay in the city. Here’s a look at some of his moments in India.

1 8 Instagram/ @jacksonwang852g7

ADVERTISEMENT

Wang, who landed in Mumbai on June 10 to promote his upcoming album Magic Man 2, looked dapper in a mirror selfie.

2 8 Instagram/ @jacksonwang852g7

The singer, a member of K-pop boy band GOT7, paid a visit to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at his residence. The two clicked a picture on the terrace of Hrithik’s house.

3 8 Instagram/ @jacksonwang852g7

Wang also met Indian musicians Pritam, Hanumankind, Salim Merchant and Adnan Sami.

4 8 Instagram/ @jacksonwang852g7

The 31-year-old singer clicked a selfie with fans at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

5 8 Instagram/ @jacksonwang852g7

Wang and Hrithik Roshan first met at Lollapalooza India 2023 music festival.

6 8 Instagram/ @jacksonwang852g7

Wang also met with various Indian celebrities including Karan Johar, Sonu Nigam, and Tiger Shroff at Hrithik’s residence.

7 8 Instagram/ @jacksonwang852g7

Wang, who recently collaborated with Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh for the music video of Buck, tasted dahi papdi, pani puri and other delicacies on Mumbai streets.

8 8 Instagram/ @jacksonwang852g7

Last month, the singer wrapped up GOT7’s musical tour, NESTFEST 2025, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.