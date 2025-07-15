BTS member Jungkook rejoins Instagram with fresh account, gains 2.4 million followers in hours

K-pop band BTS member Jungkook returned to Instagram with a new account on Tuesday after two years, gaining over two million followers in just a few hours.

The 28-year-old singer, who recently completed his 18-month compulsory military duties, announced his return to Instagram in a live session from his new ID, @mnijungkook, with bandmates RM and V.

During the Instagram live session, Jungkook explained the meaning behind his username. He said, “The full form of the user ID is: My Name Is Jungkook.”

According to Instagram, the account was created in January this year. However, other BTS members — RM, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and Jimin — and the band’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment, started following it on Tuesday.

In under an hour, the account skyrocketed to over 1 million followers. Currently, the account has 2.4 million followers.

Jungkook has another Instagram handle, @bowwow_bam, which is dedicated to his pet dog Bam.

On Tuesday, the members of BTS appeared in a surprise live session on Instagram. Though short, the session was enough to spark excitement and nostalgia among fans worldwide.

After a brief Instagram live, they went live on Weverse, where Jimin also joined them. J-hope also made a brief appearance at Incheon International Airport.

RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V and Suga are currently in Los Angeles to prepare for a new project which marks their first group activity since discharge from military service, as per South Korean media reports.

The remaining three members — Jin and J-Hope — will join the group in the US later this month after completing their solo engagements.

Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook departed for Los Angeles on the afternoon of July 7. RM headed to the US a day earlier.

Suga was the last member of BTS to return to civilian life on June 21 after a 21-month public service.

On June 10, RM and V completed their 18-month compulsory military service. Jungkook and Jimin returned to civilian life a day later. The four of them joined their bandmates, Jin and J-hope, who resumed their civilian lives last year after discharge from military service.

BTS, as a band, last dropped a studio album in 2022. It was titled Proof.