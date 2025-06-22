K-pop bands BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids bag honours at the 34th Seoul Music Awards

BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids and Seventeen were among the others who bagged awards at the 34th Seoul Music Awards, which took place in Seoul on June 21.

A highlight of the evening came when K-pop band I-DLE (formerly (G)I-DLE) took home their very first Daesang (Grand Prize). This marked a major milestone as it was the first time in 14 years that a girl group had won the night’s top honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

TXT, another fan-favourite group, bagged three major categories in the ceremony. They were conferred with the Best Album, Best Song for their hit Déjà vu, and the prestigious Bonsang (Main Prize) awards, showcasing their continued dominance in the industry.

Other artists who stood out included Enhyphen, G-Dragon, and Blackpink, who each received accolades for their musical accomplishments. Blackpink’s Rosé achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first female solo artiste in Seoul Music Awards history to earn a Bonsang. She further added to her accolades by winning the World Best Artist Award for her recent solo album Rosie.

Jimin of BTS was honoured with the Korean Wave Award, acknowledging his role in spreading Korean culture around the globe. Also, his bandmate and leader of BTS, RM, won the R&B/ Hip Hop award for his latest release, Right Place, Wrong Person.

Bonsang awards also went to Aespa, Illit, NCT Dream, Enhyphen, Seventeen, and Stray Kids, affirming their impact and popularity over the past year. Meanwhile, the Rookie of the Year award was shared by promising newcomers Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, and KiiiKiii, who made strong debuts on the K-pop scene.

Here is the full list of winners:

Daesang (Grand Prize): I-DLE

Best Song: TXT

Best Album: TXT, Zerobaseone

World Best Artist: aespa, Rosé (Blackpink)

Bonsang (Main Award): Aespa, Doyoung (NCT), Enhyphen, G-Dragon (BIGBANG), I-DLE, Illit, NCT Dream, NCT Wish, P1Harmony, Plave, QWER, Rosé (Blackpink), Seventeen, Stray Kids, TXT, Young Tak, Zerobaseone

Best Group: Illit, NCT Wish

Best Solo Artist: Doyoung (NCT)

Rookie of the Year: Hearts2Hearts, KickFlip, KiiiKiii

K-Pop World Choice (Group): Babymonster

K-Pop World Choice (Solo): Young Tak

R&B/Hip Hop Award: RM (BTS)

Ballad Award: Hwang Karam

Trot Award: Young Tak

OST Award: Young Tak

Band Award: Wave to Earth

Best Performance Award: Cravity, Fifty Fifty

Korean Wave Award: Jimin (BTS)

Discovery of the Year: Say My Name

K-Pop Special Award: BTOB

Popularity Award: Lee Chan Won

Rising Star: VVUP