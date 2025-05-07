K-pop singer Jackson teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for new single ‘Buck’; teaser out

K-pop singer Jackson Wang is set to collaborate with Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh on an upcoming single titled Buck, he said on Wednesday, dropping a teaser.

“BUCK feat. @diljitdosanjh May 9 12 PM CST Pre -SAVE it in BIO now. Do u wanna dance,” Wang wrote alongside the teaser which also features Diljit.

In the video, set against a dark and dramatic backdrop, Wang sings his signature line, “Do you wanna dance?”, while Diljit, looking dapper in his black shades, grooves to the song’s beats.

The teaser ends with the singers smiling at the camera after shaking hands.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Elle Magazine, Wang revealed he would visit India for the second time in May and was working on a collaboration with an Indian artist he did not name. The K-pop artist is reportedly set to promote his upcoming project with Diljit on May 10 during his India visit.

Previously, the LMLY singer performed at Lollapalooza India on January 29, 2023, in Mumbai.

During his previous India visit, Jackson had fun in Mumbai, riding a horse-drawn buggy with Disha Patani, trying local food, and spending time with Hrithik Roshan's family. This time, he plans to stay longer.

Currently, Wang is travelling with his fellow bandmates for his band GOT7’s musical tour, NESTFEST 2025, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. The K-pop group, which debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, consists of members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

After a three-year hiatus from band activities, GOT7 reunited and dropped their latest track Winter Heptagon track Python.

Winter Heptagon features eight additional songs — Smooth, A Youth Drama, I’ll Remember, Darling, Tidal Wave, Out The Door, her, and All We Can Say Is — co-written and produced by each of the members of GOT7.

On the other hand, Diljit wrapped up his Dil-Luminati India Tour in December last year. He performed in several cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Guwahati. Following the India leg of his concert tour, Diljit released his new song Tension.

On the acting front, Diljit will be next seen in Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. In 2024, he also sang the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Pitbull.

On Tuesday (IST), Diljit Dosanjh was one of the Indian celebrities who attended the Met Gala 2025.

The Punjabi singer-actor celebrated his Punjabi roots in a maharaja suit designed by Prabal Gurung with Punjabi words written on the cape at the event.