‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ earns nearly twice as much as ‘Metro… In Dino’ in India on first Monday

Gareth Edwards’s Jurassic World Rebirth earned nearly twice as much as Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino in India on its first Monday in theatres, according to latest trade reports.

While the sci-fi movie on dinosaurs raked in Rs 4.25 crore nett in India on Monday, Metro… In Dino earned Rs 2.50 crore domestically, according to industry data-tracking site Sacnilk.

Both films hit screens in India on July 4. At the time this report was filed on Tuesday, Jurassic World: Rebirth had earned Rs 43.25 crore nett in India since its release, while Metro… In Dino had collected Rs 19.25 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Billed as a spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro, Metro… In Dino boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Jurassic World Rebirth, on the other hand, stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein.

The sixth instalment in the Jurassic saga, the film revolves around Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), a covert operative working for biotech firm ParkerGenix. She is sent to the island of Ile Saint-Hubert with paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) to retrieve dinosaur biomaterial for heart disease research. As the team ventures into the island, they face previously unknown species of dinosaurs.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s latest big-screen outing Sitaare Zameen Par, has so far earned Rs 150.05 crore nett in India since its June 20 release, according to Sacnilk.