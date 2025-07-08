Mira Rajput Kapoor drops never-before-seen photos with Shahid Kapoor on 10th wedding anniversary

Mira Rajput Kapoor wished her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, on their 10th wedding anniversary on Monday by sharing a set of never-before-seen pictures of them together.

“Ten years later, and you’re still the one— my forever,” Mira wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Shahid Kapoor is seen holding one of his children shortly after birth. The other images in the carousel appear to chronicle Shahid and Mira’s 10-year journey together.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a private ceremony on July 7, 2015. They have two kids, daughter Misha and son Zain.

Reacting to Mira’s wish, industry friends including Dia Mirza, Kanika Kapoor, and Ayesha Khanna extended their best wishes to the actor in the comments section of the post.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Rosshan Andrrews’s Deva alongside Pooja Hegde and Kubbra Sait. He is currently filming for Vishal Bhardwaj’s yet-to-be-titled movie, also starring Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Mira launched her skincare brand Akind last year. With Akind, Mira joins other celebrities, like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon, who have their own range of makeup and skincare products.