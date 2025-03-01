MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 March 2025

Hollywood star Julia Roberts receives standing ovation at 50th César Film Awards

The 57-year-old actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects ‘After The Hunt’, ‘Panic Carefully’, and ‘Little Bee’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.03.25, 11:36 AM
Julia Roberts at 50th César Film Awards

Julia Roberts at 50th César Film Awards Canal+

Academy-award winning actress Julia Roberts received a standing ovation while receiving an honorary award at the 50th Cesar Film Awards in France on Friday for her contribution in Hollywood films over three-decades.

Roberts’s Closer and Duplicity co-star Clive Owen, who presented the award, welcomed the actress on the stage. In his speech, Owen said, “Julia has an incredible body of work, she has a connection with the audience full of intelligence, warmth and honesty and still remains fiercely independent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is often said of having great chemistry with her co-actors because she makes them better, I know this on a personal level,” he added.

Followed by his speech, Julia Roberts received a standing ovation at the Olympia theatre.

After thanking the audience and accepting the award, Roberts paid gratitude to French actress Catherine Deneuve for making the world of cinema a better place. She continued, “My incredible daughter told me to write a speech but I have never written a speech about myself. It was a complex thing to do and I finally did it. And then um, left it at my hotel.”

“Thank you to the Academy for this incredible piece of art… Any artist knows this is not a singular endeavor so to stand here alone is a fraud,” Roberts concluded.

The 57-year-old actress attended the award ceremony in a custom black one-shoulder gown by Givenchy.

The César Award represents France's national film accolade. Presented during the Nuit des César ceremony, it was first introduced in 1976. Nominations are chosen by members from twelve categories of filmmaking professionals, with the backing of the French Ministry of Culture.

Julia Roberts, last seen in the 2023 film Leave The World Behind, is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects After The Hunt, Panic Carefully, and Little Bee.

RELATED TOPICS

Julia Roberts 50th César Film Awards
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Zelenskyy leaves White House after Trump cuts short talks following Oval Office blow up

His departure early Friday afternoon came after Trump cut short talks over the deal and shouted at Zelenskyy in the Oval Office
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
Quote left Quote right

India doing all that is needed to ensure no harm comes from maritime collusion between China, Pak

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT