Hollywood star Julia Roberts receives standing ovation at 50th César Film Awards

Academy-award winning actress Julia Roberts received a standing ovation while receiving an honorary award at the 50th Cesar Film Awards in France on Friday for her contribution in Hollywood films over three-decades.

Roberts’s Closer and Duplicity co-star Clive Owen, who presented the award, welcomed the actress on the stage. In his speech, Owen said, “Julia has an incredible body of work, she has a connection with the audience full of intelligence, warmth and honesty and still remains fiercely independent.”

“She is often said of having great chemistry with her co-actors because she makes them better, I know this on a personal level,” he added.

Followed by his speech, Julia Roberts received a standing ovation at the Olympia theatre.

After thanking the audience and accepting the award, Roberts paid gratitude to French actress Catherine Deneuve for making the world of cinema a better place. She continued, “My incredible daughter told me to write a speech but I have never written a speech about myself. It was a complex thing to do and I finally did it. And then um, left it at my hotel.”

“Thank you to the Academy for this incredible piece of art… Any artist knows this is not a singular endeavor so to stand here alone is a fraud,” Roberts concluded.

The 57-year-old actress attended the award ceremony in a custom black one-shoulder gown by Givenchy.

The César Award represents France's national film accolade. Presented during the Nuit des César ceremony, it was first introduced in 1976. Nominations are chosen by members from twelve categories of filmmaking professionals, with the backing of the French Ministry of Culture.

Julia Roberts, last seen in the 2023 film Leave The World Behind, is currently gearing up for her upcoming projects After The Hunt, Panic Carefully, and Little Bee.