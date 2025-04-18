Julia Garner takes on the mantle of Silver Surfer in ‘The Fantastic Four First Steps’ trailer

Laurence Fishburne’s portrayal of Silver Surfer in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, is etched in the memories of every superhero movie fan. In the latest reboot of the franchise, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the iconic character is now played by Julia Garner, shows the trailer of the upcoming film directed by Matt Shakman.

Released by Marvel Studios on Thursday, the two-minute-30-second-long video recounts how four astronauts — played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach — were transformed into superheroes after exposure to cosmic rays in space. The trailer also shows Reed (Pascal) and Sue (Kirby) expecting a baby.

However, tensions escalate when the Fantastic Four find themselves pitted against Silver Surfer, a humanoid alien with metallic skin who can travel through space with the help of her surfboard-like craft.

Originally a young astronomer named Norrin Radd in Jack Kirby’s eponymous comic book series, Silver Surfer saved his planet Zenn-La from the planet devourer, Galactus, by serving as his herald. Though immensely powerful, Silver Surfer now must roam the cosmos searching for planets for Galactus to consume.

In the trailer, Garner’s Silver Surfer states that Earth has been marked as a “dead planet”. Consequently, the Fantastic Four strive to save their home planet from Galactus.

Silver Surfer’s appearance in the trailer took the internet by storm because it is the first time that the character will be played by an actress. Previously, Doug Jones essayed the role, voiced by Laurence Fishburne, in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

However, Marvel is not gender-swapping the Silver Surfer. According to media reports, Shalla-Bal, Norrin's lover and the empress of Zenn-La, will be joining him as a second Silver Surfer. Both of them will serve as twin heralds for the Galactus. Thus, Garner is not portraying Radd but Shalla-Bal.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles. The superhero flick is produced by Kevin Feige and executive produced by Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will release in theatres on July 25.