‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ S3 to return of ‘Black Clover’: 12 major takeaways from Anime Expo 2025

A slew of major announcements — from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and the highly-anticipated comeback of Black Clover — were made at this year’s Anime Expo in Los Angeles, held from July 3 to 6. Here are the developments that have set fans buzzing on social media.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 trailer out

ADVERTISEMENT

When it came out in 2023, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End had instantly overthroned the long-reigning classic Fullmetal Alchemist to become the most highly-rated anime of all time on MyAnimeList.

At the LA event, Crunchyroll launched a trailer of the upcoming instalment, slated to release in January 2026. The new season will continue Frieren, Fern and Stark’s story as they begin to know more about each other and learn what it means to be truly alive.

Black Clover finally returns

Fans cannot keep calm as the popular series is returning after five years. Black Clover manga writer Yūki Tabata announced the anime’s comeback following the franchise’s 10th anniversary in February.

The anime will pick up where it left off with a Devil’s attack on the Heart kingdom and Noelle’s group. It is likely to focus on Asta gaining new powers and taking down the Dark Triad with his allies.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 in production

The wait is finally over for Jujutsu Kaisen fans as the makers have announced that the third season is currently in production. Voice actor Junya Enoki, who plays Yuji Itadori, told fans the battle scenes are “on a whole different level” this time.

Season 3 will cover the Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami’s manga. Voice recordings have already begun, the makers said at the event. However, animation work is still under development.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 confirmed

After winning hearts for two seasons, The Apothecary Diaries will be back for a third instalment, which will unfold in a “new land”. However, the plot of the upcoming season is kept under wraps.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 announced

After David’s death in the season finale, fans were sure that the series would not get renewed. But Night City still exists and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is getting a second season which will focus on a standalone story “of redemption and revenge”.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War final chapter release date

The final season of Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War is now set to premiere in 2026. The announcement was made with a poster drop, which offers a first-look of Ichigo’s new transformation.

The final arc in the Bleach franchise, released in 2022, focuses on the long-awaited conflict between the Soul Reapers and Quincy, a group of powerful humans led by Yhwach.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 3 release window

Season 3 of the hit isekai series, which will continue Rudeus’s journey, is set to stream on Crunchyroll in 2026. The upcoming season was first announced in June 2024 after the Season 2 finale aired in Japan.

Re:Zero season 4

Mushoku Tensei isn’t the only isekai series returning with a sequel. Re:Zero, too, is coming back with its fourth season. It will follow Subaru and his companions embarking on a new journey to the Pleiades Watchtower. Masahiro Shinohara, who helmed the third season of the series, is returning to direct the new instalment at animation studio White Fox.

Yomi no Tsugai anime adaptation

An anime adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa’s manga, Daemons of the Shadow Realm (Yomi no Tsugai), is in the works at Studio Bones. The story follows Yuru, a boy living peacefully in a mountain village, and his twin sister, Asa, who is held captive in a village prison. After his village is attacked by outsiders with supernatural powers, Yuru learns that he and Asa are part of a prophecy and possess the ability to control powerful supernatural beings called Daemons.

Record of Ragnarok Season 3 in the works

Despite facing criticism for its animation, Record of Ragnarok is returning for a third season. But this time, Tokyo Revengers and Deadman Wonderland director Hatsumi Kouichi is at the helm, making fans hopeful for the anime reaching new heights with its god vs human battles.

Beastars Final Season Part 2

Part 2 of Beastars final season will be released sometime next year. Directed by Shinichi Matsumi and written by Nanami Higuchi, the next chapter is set to conclude Legoshi and Haru’s story.

New Fist of the North Star adaptation

A new CGI-based anime adaptation of Fist of the North Star has been announced. The iconic series has previously spawned two anime adaptations and several films over the years. While the art style of the upcoming version — reminiscent of 2016’s Berserk — has received a mixed response, it is to be seen how fans will respond to this modern take on a classic.