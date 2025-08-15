Shilpa Shirodkar's car hit by a private bus in Mumbai, no one injured

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shirodkar's car was hit by a private bus in Mumbai, though no one was injured in the accident, police said on Thursday.

The car was damaged in the accident which took place on Wednesday in suburban Andheri (East), but no one was injured, they said, adding Shirodkar was not in her vehicle at the time of the incident.

Due to the impact of the collision, the actor's high-end car, in which her staff was travelling, was left with a dent and broken glass at the rear, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the MIDC police station and further probe was underway, he said.

Shirodkar, a former 'Bigg Boss' contestant, took to Instagram to thank the Mumbai police for helping her in filing the complaint.

The 51-year-old actor also shared photos showing damage caused to her car.

"Thanks to Mumbai police, they helped me file a complaint without much problem. But the (bus) company refuses to take any responsibility for the incident. Thankfully, my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened," she said in a post.

