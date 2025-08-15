Gwendoline Christie to return as Principal Weems in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 2

Former Nevermore Academy Principal Larissa Weems, played by Gwendoline Christie, will be back from the dead in the second part of Wednesday Season 2, reveals the trailer for the upcoming instalment of the Netflix supernatural comedy series.

In Season 1, we saw Weems foaming at the mouth, dying a painful death after being poisoned by Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci). She will be back in the form of Wednesday’s new spirit guide in Season 2.

“Surprise!” Weems purrs in the trailer.

“I was so thrilled to come back and work again with this wonderful cast and the magnificent Jenna Ortega and the rest of our brilliant cast,” Christie said in a statement to Netflix Tudum.

“I felt like I was returning to a group of friends who are all at the top of their game. It is such a pleasure for me to be a part of this emotional world, this imaginative world, and play the character of Larissa Weems, who I truly adore and really thought a lot about bringing into being,” the actress added.

Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) hasn’t had a spirit guide since she lost access to her former spectral adviser Goody Addams (also played by Ortega) at the end of Season 1.

“When we got into the writers room, we were determined to bring Gwen back,” co-creator and showrunner Miles Millar told Tudum. “The audience has fallen in love with the Wednesday–Weems relationship … so we’re bringing her back in the second half of the season in a very special way that is as confrontational as it is delicious.”

Co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough added, “Nobody in our world is truly dead dead.”

Christie explains, “A spirit guide is someone who provides spiritual guidance, and Weems has been pulled — from whatever dimension her soul has been floating in — back into being as Wednesday’s spirit guide.”

In the trailer, Enid (Emma Myers) can’t see Weems, who is only visible to Wednesday.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 follows Jenna Ortega’s goth-loving teen racing against time to save her best friend Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers. Part 2 will be released on September 3. The series has also been renewed for a third season.