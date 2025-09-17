MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jordan Peele hails ‘striking Imagery’ in Justin Tipping’s football horror film ‘HIM’

Starring Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, and Jim Jefferies, HIM will release in theatres worldwide on September 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.09.25, 12:37 PM
A still from ‘HIM’

A still from ‘HIM’ Universal Pictures

Filmmaker Jordan Peele is all praises for the “striking imagery” in Justin Tipping’s upcoming movie HIM, set to release in theatres on September 19. The film is presented by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

“There is so much striking imagery in HIM that you will never see in another film,” said Peele in a statement.

HIM, distributed in India by Warner Bros. Discovery through Universal Pictures India, is set in a twisted version of modern professional football. It explores the physical and psychological toll on athletes chasing fame and greatness, while also drawing on historical parallels such as medieval England’s Shrovetide football matches.

“Football is body horror,” Tipping said in a statement. “This is a story about what happens when the athlete becomes the commodity and suddenly you are just a warm body being moved around by institutions that are there to drive profit”.

Peele added, “Justin has this ability to capture that over-the-top polish of pro football, while also allowing this creepy sense of humor to sneak in underneath it… With HIM, Justin and his team have added layers from music to cinematography and editing that give the film its distinct tone”.

Monkeypaw Productions first took notice of Tipping’s work after his 2016 independent film Kicks. HIM marks a continuation of the company’s interest in narratives that challenge established systems and cultural obsessions.

Starring Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, and Jim Jefferies, HIM will release in theatres worldwide on September 19.

