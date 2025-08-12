MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Jolly LLB 3’ teaser: It’s Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi in new courtroom comedy drama

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the third instalment of the ‘Jolly LLB’ film franchise is set to hit theatres on September 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.08.25, 01:03 PM
Jolly LLB 3

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in 'Jolly LLB 3' Instagram

Akshay Kumar’s Jagdishwar Mishra ‘Jolly’ and Arshad Warsi’s Jagdish Tyagi ‘Jolly’ are set to face off in the courtroom in the upcoming comedy drama Jolly LLB 3, a teaser for which was dropped on Tuesday.

The one-minute-30-second teaser features Judge Sundar Laal Tripathi, portrayed by Saurabh Shukla, caught between the outspoken Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and the moody Jolly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi).

What follows is a string of humourous moments in the courtroom, as well as a brawl between the two Jollys.

The Jolly LLB film franchise satirises the intricacies of the Indian judicial system while weaving in elements of humour and poignant social commentary.

While Arshad played the protagonist in the first instalment of the film series in 2013, Akshay starred as the titular lawyer in the second part of the film, which hit theatres four years later in 2017.

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

The first and second instalments of Jolly LLB portrayed the journey of two underdog lawyers striving for recognition and fairness within the legal arena. Both films performed well at the box office, gaining recognition as sleeper hits.

Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theatres on September 19.

