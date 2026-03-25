‘John Wick’ spin-off on Donnie Yen’s blind assassin to begin production next month

A John Wick spinoff film, which will see Donnie Yen directing and reprising his role as the blind assassin, is set to begin production next month, as per US media reports.

The untitled Caine project, announced at CinemaCon last year, will follow Caine’s story after the events of the 2023 film John Wick: Chapter 4.

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Mattson Tomlin, known for writing the screenplay for the next instalment of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, has written the script for the upcoming film. Michael McGrale has co-penned the script.

Tomlin is also known for his work on the adaptation of the Keanu Reeves-created comic book BRZRKR.

The film will also bring back the fan-favourite character Akira, played by Rina Sawayama.

“What drew me to Caine is the contradiction. He carries love, responsibility, and sacrifice in a world built on consequence. That creates a very different kind of action hero,” Yen said in a statement to US-based entertainment portal Deadline.

“This film is an opportunity to push the genre forward. My goal is to create the most definitive martial arts-infused action film ever made, one that honors what audiences love about John Wick while bringing a new emotional depth and visual language to the story. As both director and actor, I’m excited to shape this chapter in a way that reflects everything I’ve learned over decades in action cinema, while building something that feels entirely new,” he continued.

The film will be produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have previously backed all the John Wick movies and the recent spin-off Ballerina.

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Ballerina will also produce through his 87Eleven Entertainment banner. Reeves and John Saunders will also produce. Yen will serve as an executive producer.