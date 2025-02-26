John Lithgow confirms he will play Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ series: ‘I’m very excited’

American actor John Lithgow has confirmed that he will portray Albus Dumbledore in the forthcoming television adaptation of the Harry Potter book series, American entertainment portal ScreenRant reported on Tuesday.

Recent reports indicated that Lithgow was in discussions to play the role of Dumbledore, previously portrayed by the late Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the Harry Potter film franchise. In an interview with ScreenRant's Liam Crowley, conducted during the promotion of his latest project, The Rule of Jenny Penn, the 79-year-old actor officially confirmed his involvement.

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes,” Lithgow said.

Following the global success of Warner Bros.' eight-film franchise, the Harry Potter universe is set to expand with a new multi-season television series. Under the leadership of showrunner Francesca Gardiner, the production aims to reintroduce the Wizarding World to audiences worldwide. Lithgow is the first cast member to be confirmed for the upcoming series.

The Harry Potter TV series is currently scheduled for release in late 2026 or early 2027. Production is set to commence in the summer of 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom. However, the casting of key characters — including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley — is yet to be disclosed.

Lithgow gained widespread recognition for his Emmy-winning performance as the eccentric alien Dick Solomon in 3rd Rock from the Sun and later earned critical acclaim for his chilling portrayal of the Trinity Killer in Dexter. Lithgow's film credits include The World According to Garp, Terms of Endearment, and Bombshell. He has won six Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Tony Awards, along with nominations for two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and four Grammy Awards.

In 2001, Lithgow was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2005, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.