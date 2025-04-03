‘Fountain of Youth’: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman team up to search for immortality

Estranged siblings, played by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, team up for an adventure around the world in search of immortality in the trailer of Guy Ritchie’s upcoming Apple TV+ film Fountain of Youth, dropped by the streamer on Wednesday.

The two-minute-14-second-long trailer shows Krasinski channeling the spirit of Indiana Jones and reconnecting with his sister, played by Portman, for an epic journey to acquire the fabled powers of the long-sought-after Fountain of Youth.

In the video, Krasinski’s Luke reluctantly calls Portman’s Charlotte to seek her help for his quest.

For their mission, the duo must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on the adventure that spans “five continents, dozens of cultures, over thousands of years”, as said by Luke in the trailer.

The film also features Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson. The additional cast includes Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tripp Vinson, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson and Jake Myers are serving as the producers. Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Chad Villella are the executive producers of the upcoming film.

Fountain of Youth will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 23.